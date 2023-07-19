A carefully devised schedule of matches for the 2023 Asia Cup will ensure that India and Pakistan will not play against each other in their respective countries, regardless of how they perform in the group stages of the six-team tournament.

The arch rivals will face off on September 2 in Kandy, one of eight cricket stadiums in Sri Lanka, who are the joint-hosts together with Pakistan.

The much-anticipated clash comes just three days after two-time winners Pakistan play Nepal in the tournament opener on August 30 in Multan according to the latest version of the draft schedule released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament leading up to the final which is scheduled for Colombo on September 17.

The six teams have been drawn in two groups with Pakistan, India and Nepal who qualified for the Asia Cup by defeating UAE in the final of the ACC men’s premier cup in Kathmandu in May.

Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the format presented by the PCB in conjunction with the ACC, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.

The draft schedule also indicates that irrespective of where they finish in the first round, Pakistan will remain A1 and India A2 while Sri Lanka will be B1 and Bangladesh B2.

In the event of Nepal and Afghanistan qualifying for the Super Four stage, they will claim the slot of the team that has been knocked out - Pakistan or India in Group A and Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in Group B.

Should Pakistan and India advance to the Super Four stage, they will once again face-off in Kandy on September 10.

Five of the teams barring Nepal are using the tournament as a prep for the 13th edition of the ICC’s ODI World Cup which will be held in India.

The tournament will begin on October 5.

As the Asia Cup hosts Pakistan will stage five matches, three in Lahore and one in Multan.

