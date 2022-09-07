Captain Rohit Sharma blamed the team’s batting after India lost their crunch DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash against Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rohit felt India were at least 15 runs short of an ideal total on a flat Dubai wicket after being put in by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Despite Rohit’s 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a superlative display to restrict India to 173 for eight.

Captain Shanaka (33 not out off 18 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out off 17 balls, 2 sixes) then took Sri Lanka home in a thrilling last-over finish as the Lions won by six wickets.

“We ended up on the wrong side, just as simple as that. We were 10-15 runs short,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit then admitted that the Indian middle order need to pull up their socks for the team to have a realistic chance of competing for the title at the T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13) in Australia.

“The guys out in the middle need to learn what they need to do and what kind of shot-making can happen. This team was on a good run for a long time, such losses will help us better to learn as a team,” he said.

But Rohit praised the Indian spinners after Yuzvendra Chahal (3/34) gave India a fighting chance with Sri Lanka struggling at 110 for four in 14.1 overs despite a brilliant 97-run opening stand between Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls).

“It was a good effort with the ball, considering the start they got. The spinners came out and bowled quite aggressively. In the end, Sri Lanka held their nerves quite well,” he said.

“But it is just the two games we have lost back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost much. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure during this Asia Cup. We are still looking for some answers but when we play a game like this, you get a lot of answers.”

Meanwhile, opener Kusal Mendis, who has played a big role in Sri Lanka’s superb recovery in the tournament with knocks of 57, 36 and 60 following the team’s shock defeat to Afghanistan in the opener, praised captain Shanaka and Rajapaksa for their match-winning fifth wicket partnership against India on Tuesday.

“Very happy. Pathum and I had a good start and then Rajapaksa and Shanaka had an amazing stand, probably this was the tournament's best partnership,” Mendis said before revealing the secret to his success in the tournament.

“I worked hard in Sri Lanka, and the coaches told me to play the normal game, take singles, hit the fours and sixes. That helped us get success. We tried to find the gap, and that's the option we went for. We played our normal game. We have power hitters in the middle. My role is to play my normal game in the first six overs.”

