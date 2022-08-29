All-rounder Harik Pandya smacked a stunning six in the last over as India pulled off a nail-biting win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday night.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium that was packed to the rafters, Pandya’s six saw India pull off a five-wicket victory with two balls to spare. Pakistan had made 147. Earlier, Pandya had taken three wickets.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, playing his 100th T20I, weathered the early storm following KL Rahul’s dismissal to conjure some delectable strokes.

Opener Rahul, who was returning after almost a nearly three-month layoff due to a sports hernia surgery as well Covid, was done it by a ripping delivery from Naseem Shah, which he played on to his stumps, off the first ball he faced.

Kohli, who earned a reprieve when he was yet to open his account, after Fakhar Zaman dropped a tough chance at third slip, showed flashes of his old brilliance.

He rocked back to dispatch Shahnawaz Dahani for a boundary after which he top edged a short ball from Haris Rauf for a six. Kohli later went on to slash Dahani through the covers for a boundary. Kohli then slapped a short of a length delivery from Rauf to the midwicket boundary.

Rohit, meanwhile, who was playing second fiddle to Kohli, struck left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a six.

But the bowler was to have the last laugh as Rohit danced down the track to smack it over mid-off but only managed to miscue it to long-off, where he was gobbled by Iftikhar Ahmed. Rohit and Kohli had put on 49 from 46 deliveries, for the second wicket.

Kohli was shaping up for a big score but it was not to be as he fell in trying to force the pace. Kohli tried to clear Nawaz over long-off but couldn’t as Iftikhar took a simple catch.

The two new batsmen at the crease — Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav — then came up with a 36-run stand from 31 balls for the third wicket but the latter was castled by a peach of a delivery from Shah. Yadav made a run-a-ball 18.

Earlier, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck telling blows as India restricted Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar snapped up four wickets, while Pandya three as Pakistan mustered 147. It was only through some late order hitting from Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf that they managed that total.

India thought they had opener Mohammad Rizwan off the second ball of the match after pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar rapped the opener on the pads and was given out by the umpire. But Rizwan reviewed it almost immediately and he was proved right as it had height and was missing the stumps.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, meanwhile, showed promise with a delicious boundary straight down the ground, off the first ball he faced.

Rizwan was in the firing line again in the opening over after India thought he had got a faint edge, off the last ball of the over. He was given not out by the umpire and Rohit promptly reviewed but the snickometer showed there was no spike.

Azam had shown promise after he came up with another straight-driven boundary off Arsheep Singh. But his stay was cut short by a short ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, that grew big on him and he only managed to top edge it to Arshdeep at short fine leg.

Pakistan tried to recover from that early loss with Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman putting on 27 runs from 19 balls for the second wicket. But Zaman departed with Avesh Khan striking in his first over, eliciting an edge which Dinesh Karthik lapped up in his gloves.

Pakistan managed to reach 50 in the seventh over as Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed went about repairing the damage.

The pair helmed 45 from 38 deliveries, the highest partnership of Pakistan’s innings before Pandya tempted Ahmed with a bouncer. Ahmed fell for the bait and only managed to top-edge a hook to Karthik. Ahmed left after making a controlled 28 from 22 balls which had two fours and a six.

After Rizwan became Pandya’s second victim following a brilliant catch by Avesh Khan, the writing was on the wall for Pakistan as wickets fell in a flurry.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl.

India picked Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper in the side, while veteran spinner R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were left out.

Meanwhile, young and exciting pacer Naseem Shah made his T20I debut for Pakistan.

Brief scores:

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Ifitkhar Ahmed 28, Shahnawaz Dahani 16, Haris Rauf 13 not out, Fakhar Zaman 10, Babar Azam 10, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26, Hardik Pandya 3-25)

India: 148-5 in 19.4 overs (Virat Kohli 35, Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33 not out, Rohit Sharma 12, Mohammad Nawaz 3-33, Naseem Shah 2-27)

Toss: India

