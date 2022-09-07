Sri Lanka clinched a six-wicket win against India in another final-over thriller in the DP World Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. This defeat pushes the men in blue to the brink of elimination.

Sri Lanka is now a step closer to reaching the finals. On the other hand, India can sneak into the final by a miracle, and their chances are now dependent on permutation and combinations that emerge from the matches of other teams.

To be precise, India's final qualification depends on the results of Pakistan's matches. In the Super Four clash, Pakistan to play Afghanistan on September 6 (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka on September 9 (Friday). For India to reach the final, Pakistan need to lose both matches.

Rohit Sharma's team will also need to beat Afghanistan by a huge margin on September 8 (Thursday) to ensure a good Net Run Rate (NRR).

Suppose Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in their final Super 4 stage game, in that scenario, they will gain 6 points and India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will have 2 points each. Net Run Rate will come into play to decide the tie-break, and the team with the best NRR will qualify for the final.

