Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Ashes star Woakes gratef...
CRICKET

Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

The all-rounder also made a valuable 32 not out in the third Test at Headingley to see England to a three-wicket win before taking 4-50 with the ball at The Oval on Monday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 3, 2023
ENGLANDCRICKET
PHOTO
Chris Woakes believes his England career has benefitted from the knowledge he has gained from Stuart Broad and James Anderson rather than been hampered by the presence of the veteran pacemen.
Despite his outstanding Test record on home soil, double World Cup-winner Woakes has often found himself on the outside looking in when it comes to red-ball cricket given the enduring careers of Anderson and the now retired Broad, who bowed out after the Ashes finale at The Oval.
Injuries too, including a knee problem in the Caribbean in March 2022, have also restricted 34-year-old seamer Woakes to 48 Tests.
But after more than a year out of the side, he made a huge impact in the Ashes, taking 19 wickets at a stunningly low average of 18.14 in the final three Tests against Australia.
The all-rounder also made a valuable 32 not out in the third Test at Headingley to see England to a three-wicket win before taking 4-50 with the ball at The Oval on Monday in a 49-run victory as the hosts ended the series all square at 2-2.
Such was Woakes’s impact he received the prestigious Compton-Miller medal for players of the series even though he did not feature in the first two Tests.
“The last three weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind and it’s just amazing to be a part of,” Woakes said. “I think I’m just proud of myself to be able to keep going.
“I feel very lucky to have played with Stuart. Jimmy’s the same. The stuff that I’ve learned from them has had a huge impact on how I’ve bowled about over the years. It’s been an honour.”
He added: “It’s extended my international career, if anything. We won’t know what would have been if they hadn’t been around, but I only have good things to say in terms of the knowledge they’ve passed on.”
Woakes could now have become a more established member of the side in England at least, given he averages 21.88 in home conditions.
But that bowing average rockets to a far more expensive 51.88 from 20 Tests overseas, leaving Woakes uncertain about his involvement when England next play Test cricket on a tour of India in the new year.
“I think that’s a question for another day,” he said. “Let’s let this sink in. I have no idea. We all know my record away from home, so I think we’ll come to that if it happens.
“I want to play for England for as long as possible. Still, for me, playing international cricket is the pinnacle. You want to be a part of days like (the last day of the fifth Ashes Test).
“You don’t get it anywhere else, so you want this to last for as long as possible whilst you’re still performing.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

HORSE RACING

Qatar Airways all set for Goodwood races

Qatar Airways all set for Goodwood races
Qatar Airways all set for Goodwood races
FOOTBALL

Otavio strikes as Al Sadd storm into King Salman Club Cup 2023 quarters

Otavio strikes as Al Sadd storm into King Salman Club Cup 2023 quarters
Otavio strikes as Al Sadd storm into King Salman Club Cup 2023 quarters
CRICKET

India flaunt bench strength with ODI series win in WI

India flaunt bench strength with ODI series win in WI
India flaunt bench strength with ODI series win in WI
HORSE RACING

Al Ghadeer storms to Qatar International Stakes victory

Al Ghadeer storms to Qatar International Stakes victory
Al Ghadeer storms to Qatar International Stakes victory
SPORTS

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai World Trade Centre organise sport events for elderly

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai World Trade Centre organise sport events for elderly
Dubai Sports Council, Dubai World Trade Centre organise sport events for elderly
FOOTBALL

Joseph demands focus as Japan face Fiji in World Cup warm-up

Joseph demands focus as Japan face Fiji in World Cup warm-up
Joseph demands focus as Japan face Fiji in World Cup warm-up
RUGBY

Jones leans on youth to revitalise stuttering Wallabies

Jones leans on youth to revitalise stuttering Wallabies
Jones leans on youth to revitalise stuttering Wallabies
FOOTBALL

Arsenal blow as Jesus misses start of season

Arsenal blow as Jesus misses start of season
Arsenal blow as Jesus misses start of season
MOST READ
1.

Kenya allows flydubai to operate direct service to Mombasa

2.

Abu Dhabi investment giants ADQ, IHC Capital set to consolidate real estate, hospitality assets

3.

Abu Dhabi's Fertiglobe Q2 2023 profit plunges on weak prices, sales

4.

UAE economy expands 3.8% in Q1 buoyed by non-oil sector

5.

Gamebreaker: #GamingonTikTok drew record views from UAE, Egypt, Saudi in H1 2023

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Australia's Khawaja laments 'frustrating' ball change in Ashes finale

2

McCullum proud of how England stayed true to attacking plan in Ashes

3

Stokes hopes thrilling Ashes series inspires new generation

4

England captain Stokes drops Smith in Ashes finale

5

England grab three wickets, fifth Ashes test finely poised

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FOOD

UK pledges $73mln for Nigeria's food security

UK pledges $73mln for Nigeria's food security
UK pledges $73mln for Nigeria's food security
BONDS

Kenya Eurobonds plunge on Moody's warning

EQUITIES

Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit plummets 85% as weak demand and prices weigh

EQUITIES

Americana Restaurants reports net profit of $86.6mln in Q2 2023

LATEST NEWS
1

Pound near one-month low, markets wary ahead of BoE rate decision

2

UK services growth cools to six-month low in July: PMI

3

Decline in euro zone business activity accelerated in July -PMI

4

Bringing a touch of elegance in every show: Meet magician Ayoub El Ahmadi aka Magicalmost

5

Meet Indian man who regularly flies to UAE just to skydive multiple times a day

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds