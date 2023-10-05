RIYADH — AS Roma and Riyadh Season have unveiled a groundbreaking partnership that will showcase one of the world’s largest annual entertainment festivals on the front of AS Roma’s Serie A club shirt for the next two seasons.



Under the agreement signed by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, and the Italian Club, the renowned Giallorossi shirt will display Riyadh Season across its men, women, and youth teams.



The collaboration extends beyond the jersey, featuring an annual friendly match, with the inaugural match slated for the upcoming Riyadh Season. This marks AS Roma’s return to play in Saudi Arabia after more than four decades.



Crowned the inaugural winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022, AS Roma stands as one of the giants of Italian football, boasting three Serie A titles, the most recent in 2001, and nine Coppa Italia trophies.



Under the leadership of two-time UEFA Champions League winner Jose Mourinho, the current squad includes a hst f stars.



Notable names in the team are Argentina international FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes, Italy internationals Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, and Leonardo Spinazzola, as well as striker Romelu Lukaku, Belgium’s all-time leading scorer.



Riyadh Season, now in its fourth edition, commences at the end of October and draws visitors from around the world to Saudi Arabia’s capital during the winter months.



The event offers a plethora of entertainment experiences, including concerts, exhibitions, dining experiences, and unique events featuring renowned brands and individuals.



This year’s highlights include a historic boxing bout between current WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, as well as Fury’s later fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Oleksandr Usyk.



Other attractions feature the Riyadh Season Cup with Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the RS Men’s and Women’s Tennis Cup, Disney: The Castle, and World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel event.



GEA Chairman Al-Sheikh expressed pride in the collaboration, saying: “The yellow and red jersey is unique, synonymous with AS Roma around the world, and we are proud that Riyadh Season will now be associated with such an iconic shirt.”



“Like football, Riyadh Season is aimed at bringing people together with its extensive range of international entertainment events, and this collaboration will offer even greater visibility through one of the world’s most supported clubs.”



Lina Souloukou, AS Roma’s chief executive officer & general manager, echoed the excitement, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Riyadh Season as the new main partner of AS Roma. Riyadh Season is one of the biggest winter entertainment events in the world, with sport at its heart.”



“Our partnership is recognition of AS Roma as a global brand with strategic importance for the future of football in Saudi Arabia.



“This market is becoming increasingly significant for the world of football, and we believe our collaboration will generate many interesting and unique opportunities.



“First of all, we look forward to playing our friendly matches there and experiencing firsthand the passion this country has for football.”

