Qatar’s Ali Al Athba (top) celebrates winning the Foil gold medal in the fencing competition at the 15th Arab Games – Algeria 2023 in Algiers on Sunday. Qatar’s Abdullah Khalifa claimmed foil bronze medal in the fencing competition. Meanwhile, Rakan Al Hareth (below) claimed pommel horse bronze medal for Qatar in gymnastics.

Qatar have so far won five golds, two silver and five bronze medals at the July 5 to 15 Games. Qatar are participating at the Arab Games with 115 athletes. A total of 3500 athletes from 22 nations are featuring in the Games.

