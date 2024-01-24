England have picked four spinners and one fast bowler with Tom Hartley set for his Test debut in the opening match against India starting Thursday.

The tourists opted for speedster Mark Wood ahead of veteran quick James Anderson at the start of the five-match series in Hyderabad.

Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach returned to the team after having not been part of the team's last Test against Australia at The Oval last summer.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach