RIYADH — As Real Madrid prepares for the eagerly anticipated Spanish Super Cup 2024 final in Riyadh against archrivals Barcelona, manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his admiration for the football passion in Saudi Arabia.

The final, a part of the storied El Clasico rivalry, is scheduled for Sunday, at 10 p.m. local time at Al Nassr's Al Awwal Park, a stadium notably associated with Cristiano Ronaldo, a former Real Madrid legend.

Real Madrid's journey to the final saw them triumph over local rivals Atletico Madrid with a thrilling 5-3 victory in last Wednesday’s semifinal, held in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Ancelotti, during the pre-final press conference, remarked on the football enthusiasm in Saudi Arabia and the global significance of the El Clasico match.

He highlighted the team's preparation and readiness for the high-stakes game, emphasizing the importance of physical effort and strategic planning.

“We have had some excellent training sessions, the team is in top form, and we are fully prepared for this challenging match," Ancelotti stated.

He also acknowledged Barcelona's strengths, particularly in their midfield, underlining the experience Real Madrid has in facing them.

Real Madrid's semifinal success was partly due to a critical goal by right-back Dani Carvajal, who Ancelotti confirmed is in good condition and expected to play in the final.

The crucial roles played by substitutes Joselu and Brahim Diaz in the semifinal were also highlighted by Ancelotti, demonstrating the depth and versatility of the team.

In goalkeeping news, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been confirmed to start in the final, following his commendable performance against Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti also touched upon the tactical aspects, noting the team's adaptive strategy based on their opponents' style.

Meanwhile, Barcelona secured their final spot by defeating Osasuna 2-0, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, setting the stage for a riveting El Clasico showdown.

This final marks the second consecutive year these two giants have met in the final in Riyadh. Last year, Barcelona emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

This event also marks the fourth occasion the Spanish Super Cup has been hosted in Saudi Arabia, with Real Madrid having a history of success in the region.

The upcoming El Clasico final in Riyadh is not just a clash of two football titans but also a celebration of the sport's growing popularity in Saudi Arabia, promising an unforgettable night of football.

