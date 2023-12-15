RIYADH — In a standout performance in the Saudi Professional Football League, Allan Saint-Maximin led Al Ahli to an emphatic 4-0 win over Al Fayha on Thursday.



His contribution of three decisive assists was instrumental in securing victory for his team.



Under coach Matthias Jaissle's leadership, Al Ahli's win elevated their points tally to 34 from 17 matches, positioning them third in the league.



They are now trailing the league leaders Al Hilal by ten points and are three points behind Al Nassr, who are in second place.



Al Fayha's position remains unchanged, with 19 points, placing them tenth in the league. This game marks the third consecutive match in which they have conceded four goals.



Saint-Maximin made an early impact in the 11th minute with a precise cross from the penalty area's edge, leading to a header from Firas Al Buraikan.



The former Newcastle United player continued his impressive form by breaking down the left flank and setting up Ali Majrashi for another headed goal, bringing the score to 2-0 just 17 minutes into the match.



Al-Ahli's defense, including Roger Ibanez, stayed solid, notably clearing an attempt by Al Fayha's Sultan Mandash off the line. An offside call nullified this rare chance for the home team.



Al Ahli team effectively countered an Al Fayha attack, which led to a collaboration between Al Buraikan and Saint-Maximin, culminating in Al Ahli's third goal 30 minutes into the game.



Riyad Mahrez added the fourth goal shortly before the end of the first half, converting a penalty earned by Franck Kessié.



Al Ahli maintained their dominance in the second half, leveraging their substantial lead with controlled possession and quick passing in the midfield.



Al Fayha's goalkeeper, Vladimir Stojkovic, managed to save Mahrez's free-kick in the 62nd minute.



However, Al Ahli's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, showcased his skills by intercepting an attempt from Al Fayha's striker, Fashion Sakala.



Gabriel Veiga set up a prime opportunity for substitute Roberto Firmino, who unfortunately sent his close-range shot over the bar, missing the chance to score Al Ahli's fifth goal towards the end of the game.

