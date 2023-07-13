Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Al Sadd appoint Miguel a...
FOOTBALL

Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar

Al Sadd first won their first friendly against Austrian team SVG Reichenau 4-0 while they lost the second game to Azerbaijani Sabah FC 3-1

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 13, 2023
QATARFOOTBALL
PHOTO
Al Sadd Club have announced the appointment of Portuguese Bruno Miguel as the coach succeeding Spaniard Juan Manuel Lillo ‘Juanma’, who desired to be relieved due to urgent personal circumstances and which was approved by the club management.
Miguel will start his duties with the first team starting today at the team’s overseas outdoor camp which is currently being held in Austria in preparation for the new QSL season 2023-2024.
Al Sadd continued preparations at the camp through technical and physical training and friendly matches, where the team has played two matches so far.
Al Sadd first won their first friendly against Austrian team SVG Reichenau 4-0 while they lost the second game to Azerbaijani Sabah FC 3-1.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet
Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet
FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
MOTORSPORTS

Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez

Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez
Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez
SPORTS

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
FOOTBALL

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
SPORTS

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
FOOTBALL

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
FOOTBALL

Trinity Rodman - young World Cup star with dad's taste for the hunt

Trinity Rodman - young World Cup star with dad's taste for the hunt
Trinity Rodman - young World Cup star with dad's taste for the hunt
MOST READ
1.

Know the Dubai apartments, villa communities that reported highest price rises in June

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Invictus to invest $272mln in MENA agro-food trading

3.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

4.

Abu Dhabi's Multiply Group invests $100mln in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

5.

UAE-based renewables firm Ryse Energy acquires US wind turbine maker

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar

2

Al Markhiya to play five friendlies during overseas camp in Turkiye

3

Gold Cup: Qatar upbeat ahead of quarters despite missing key players

4

Shehata header powers Qatar past Mexico and into quarters

5

Qatar beat Mexico in 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, advance to quarterfinals

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
OIL AND GAS

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

EQUITIES

Oman's Bank Muscat H1 net profit up 5%

WEALTH

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

LATEST NEWS
1

UK receives $50bln of orders for inflation-linked bond

2

Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

3

Pakistan receives $1.2bln first tranche from IMF bailout

4

Stocks around 2023 highs as disinflation signal brings some relief

5

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation cools, Saudi index eases

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds