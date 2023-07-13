Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar

Al Sadd Club have announced the appointment of Portuguese Bruno Miguel as the coach succeeding Spaniard Juan Manuel Lillo ‘Juanma’, who desired to be relieved due to urgent personal circumstances and which was approved by the club management.Miguel will start his duties with the first team starting today at the team’s overseas outdoor camp which is currently being held in Austria in preparation for the new QSL season 2023-2024.Al Sadd continued preparations at the camp through technical and physical training and friendly matches, where the team has played two matches so far.Al Sadd first won their first friendly against Austrian team SVG Reichenau 4-0 while they lost the second game to Azerbaijani Sabah FC 3-1.