In preparation for the new football season, Al Rayyan are continuing to strengthen their ranks with many distinguished players and strong signings both at the local and foreign professionals level. Al Rayyan ‘The Lions’ have now announced the signing of Bassam al-Rawi for one season from Al Duhail Club on loan to bolster their defence line with a player, who has big international experience with the national team. Al-Rawi recently participated with Al Anabi in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the USA and contributed to the team’s qualification for the quarter-finals. A few days ago, Al Rayyan also included four local players: midfielder Adel Badr, defenders Ali Jasmi and Ahmed al-Menhali, and goalkeeper Fahd al-Qasimi. Al Rayyan’s daily training continues under the technical leadership of their Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim, before the team travels to Austria for an overseas tour to be held from July 17 to August 7.

