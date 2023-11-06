RIYADH — Al Nassr continued their outstanding performances in the Saudi Professional League with a 2-0 victory over Al Khaleej on Saturday, in the 12th round of competitions.



With this win, Al Nassr increased their points tally to 28, securing the second position trailing behind Al Hilal, the league leader, by 4 points.



On the other hand, Al Khaleej's points remained at 10, placing them in the 15th position.



Al Nassr took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 26th minute, followed by Aymeric Laporte adding the second goal in the 58th minute.



In the same round, the match between Al Ettifaq and Al Raed ended in a goalless draw.



Al Ettifaq now has 21 points, securing the seventh position, while Al Raed has 6 points, placing them in the 18th position (last place).



It's worth noting that Al Ettifaq hosted around 12,000 fans in their new stadium amidst a celebratory atmosphere, aiming for a strong start, but Al Raed thwarted those efforts with a goalless draw.

