Al Markhiya Club concluded their training in Doha on Monday (July 10, 2023) and will now leave on Wednesday for Afyonkarahisar – a city in Turkiye - to set up overseas camp which will continue till August 5 as part of the team’s arrangements for the new football season 2023-2024.

Al Markhiya have also announced that the team will play five friendly matches during their camp in Turkey before their return to Doha to complete the final preparations for the league kick-off.

The recent training witnessed the participation of the newly-joined duo of Moayad Hassan and Abdel Aziz Metwali along with foreign professionals - Gambian striker Yusupha Njie, Portuguese midfielder Joao Teixeira and French defender Naby Sarr.

Al Markhiya had also announced the signing of Mohammed Al Abbasi from Al Wakrah on loan.

The training has continued with gradual and strenuous focus on all technical, tactical, physical and mental levels with the aim of refining the individual and collective skills of the team.

The coaching staff, led by English coach Anthony Patrick Hudson, hopes for an increase in cohesiveness and understanding among the players and highest levels of readiness.

Al Markhiya aim to compete fiercely in all tournaments in which they participate in during the new season.

