RIYADH — Al-Ittihad continued to hold their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings after a decisive four-goal victory against Al-Riyadh in the third round.



French player Karim Benzema opened his account for Al-Ittihad in the league with a goal in the 17th minute. Shortly after, Abderrazak Hamdallah added a second goal for the team through a penalty kick in the 25th minute.



In the tenth minute of added time in the first half, Hamdallah scored his second goal of the match and Al-Ittihad's third. Saleh Al-Amri concluded the four-goal spree for Al-Ittihad in the third minute of added time in the second half.



This match also marked Benzema's first time wearing the captain's armband for the Saudi team.



With this victory, Al-Ittihad's points total reaches nine, securing their position at the top of the league standings. Meanwhile, Al-Riyadh's points remain at four, placing them in the ninth position.

