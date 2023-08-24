JEDDAH — The management of Al-Ittihad stated on Wednesday that there was no truth to the reported dispute between French striker Karim Benzema and the club's Portuguese coach Nuno Santo.



Informed sources had earlier indicated the existence of differing viewpoints between coach Nuno Santo and Benzema regarding the playing style that suited him, according to a report by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat daily. The differences also included Benzema's demand that he be given the captaincy of the team, the newspaper reported citing sources in the club.



The Al-Ittihad management clarified that Benzema had never requested to hold the captaincy and that his relationship with the team's coach was extremely positive and ideal.



The club's official account on "X" (formerly Twitter) shared multiple photos on Wednesday, showing the French star smiling and interacting with his fellow players.



While Benzema managed to score in the first three matches of Al-Ittihad in the group stage of the Arab Clubs Championship with significant fan support, his goal-scoring spree halted during the crucial match against local rivals Al-Hilal.



The French forward also faced difficulty finding the back of the net in the wins against Al-Raed and Al-Ta'ee, as he began his journey to defend the league title.



The club, via its social media accounts, posted a concise video clip of the French player relaxing, smiling, and winking at the camera. Additionally, several photos were shared, capturing Benzema during the team's training session, one of which depicts him in a conversation with the Portuguese coach.

