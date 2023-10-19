RIYADH – Al-Hilal Club has announced the injury of their star Brazilian player Neymar with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.



He is set to undergo surgery later, with a treatment program to be determined post-operation.



The Brazilian national team and Al-Hilal striker Neymar Jr. underwent clinical and imaging examinations on Wednesday, confirming a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee.



Neymar suffered the knee injury on Tuesday evening during Brazil's match against Uruguay in Montevideo, as part of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that the medical staff of the Brazilian national team, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al-Hilal, are in constant communication regarding the player's health.



The recovery process for an anterior cruciate ligament injury and subsequent rehabilitation sessions typically take around 10 to 12 months, suggesting the end of the season for Neymar with both Al-Hilal and the Brazilian national team.

