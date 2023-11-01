RIYADH — Al-Ettifaq faced a tough defeat against Al-Nassr in a gripping King's Cup showdown, ultimately concluding with a 1-0 scoreline after extra time. The match, held at Al-Nassr's home ground, witnessed a highly competitive battle that extended into the additional periods.



Sadio Mane emerged as the hero for Al-Nassr, finding the back of the net in the 107th minute to secure their passage to the quarterfinals. The lone goal proved decisive in a game marked by nerve-wracking moments and colorful cards, with both teams seeing a player sent off.



The early stages of the game were less than ideal for the home team, as Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card in the 12th minute. The decision left Al-Nassr's captain visibly frustrated with the referee's call.



Despite Al-Nassr's attempts to breach the opposition's defense, Al-Ettifaq showcased resilience in the defensive department. The latter part of the first half brought contrasting moments for Al-Nassr's Brazilian player, Talisca.



Initially, he celebrated a goal, only to have it disallowed for offside after the referee consulted VAR. Moments later, the referee reversed his decision to award a yellow card to Talisca and instead showed him a red card just before the end of the first half, a moment that saw the player leaving the field with evident displeasure.



Al-Ettifaq, however, failed to capitalize on the numerical advantage as tensions escalated between the two teams, particularly among the home side's players.



The numerical balance was restored when the referee issued a red card to Ali Hazzazi of Al-Ettifaq in the final minutes of the second half. With the game deadlocked and no goals scored in regular time, the match proceeded to extra time.



In the 107th minute, Sadio Mane broke the silence, securing the victory for Al-Nassr with a well-timed goal. The match showcased the intense rivalry between the two teams, with moments of drama, controversies, and, ultimately, Al-Nassr emerging triumphant and advancing to the quarterfinals of the King's Cup.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).