The schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been announced. The tournament, which returns to India after more than a decade, will begin on October 5. It will be played at 10 different venues.

The much-talked-about contest between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on October 15.

Two-time champions India will start their World Cup campaign with a game against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hosts India will be playing their second match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, New Delhi, on October 11.

The first eight teams have already qualified for the mega event. The remaining two spots will be decided at the World Cup Qualifier, which is currently being played in Zimbabwe.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16. The final match will be played in Ahmedabad on November 19.

As fans are gearing up for the cricket carnival, let us take a look at the full schedule of sub-continent teams.

India’s third match of the World Cup will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15. Co-incidentally, October 15 is also Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s birthday. India and Pakistan last met each other at the World Cup in 2019 and MS Dhoni’s men had emerged victorious in that contest.

In their next fixture, India will take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) Stadium in Pune on October 19. The hosts will be aiming to avenge their last World Cup semi-final defeat when they take the field against New Zealand on October 22. India will be hosting the Kiwis at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad. Cut straight to Pakistan’s Kolkata fixture against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens on October 31. Pakistan’s penultimate fixture of the league stage is scheduled to be against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan will return to Kolkata on November 12 to face England.

Bangladesh had ended their last World Cup campaign at the eighth spot. They will aim to make full use of the sub-continent conditions to stage a better show this time. Bangladesh will play their first World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala. In their next match, which will be played at the same venue, the side will be up against England.

Bangladesh will then travel to the south to face New Zealand on October 14 in Chennai. The fixture between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on October 24 in Mumbai.

