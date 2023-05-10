Al Ahli beat Al Markhiya 1-0 to finish eighth in the QNB Stars League at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday.

Sofiane Hanni scored in the 75th minute of the match, which was final game of this season’s league.

Despite the loss, Al Markhiya seventh position thanks to a better goal difference after both teams finished with 24 points each.

Al Duhail sealed the title on Monday with Al Arabi and Al Sadd finishing second and third positions respectively.

