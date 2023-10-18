Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on Tuesday hailed flamboyant shot-maker Rahmanullah Gurbaz as a World Cup "matchwinner" as they plot the downfall of New Zealand.

Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest shocks in the history of the tournament when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi on Sunday.

That victory was set up by Gurbaz's 57-ball 80, laced with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Along with fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran (28), Afghanistan enjoyed a first wicket stand of 114.

"Rahmanullah can change the game anytime," said Shahidi.

"You know whenever I am talking to him, I am telling him 'you are a matchwinner'. He has a lot of impact on the games.

"So whenever he does well, automatically, our team will perform well."

On the downside, Rahmanullah, was reprimanded on Tuesday for venting his frustration after being run-out, angrily smashing his bat against the boundary rope.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council said Gurbaz had broken the code relating to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match."

Afghanistan had lost both their opening games at the tournament before they stunned England, ending a 14-match World Cup losing streak stretching back to their 2015 debut.

The victory was only their second at a World Cup.

"Definitely it was a big win against the defending champions for us," said Shahidi.

"We had belief from the beginning of the tournament but the first two games didn't go our way. But still we had the belief and we beat England."

Afghanistan's win in New Delhi followed losses to Bangladesh and hosts India.

Shahidi also praised all-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman, also one of the architects of the win over England.

Slow bowler Mujeeb made a 16-ball 28 and then claimed 3-51 in his 10 overs as England were bowled out for 215, winning him the man of the match award.

"Mujeeb has worked very hard, he gives us a lot of advantages," said the captain.

Due to the security situation in their own country, Afghanistan have played most of their international cricket in the United Arab Emirates and in India, a factor that Shahidi sees as a benefit.

"India was our home for two or three years," said Shahidi, whose team had a preparatory camp in Chennai ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

"We are used to this ground. On this ground, we had a preparation camp for the 2019 World Cup and spent 40 days here. So, all these things give us a lot of advantages."

Shahidi saluted the impact of head coach Jonathan Trott, the former England batsman.

"Jonathan is a very positive person and very disciplined," said Shahidi.

"He always wants us to be disciplined off the field, on the field. Sometimes he goes hard on the boys."

Afghanistan go into Tuesday's game having lost both their previous ODIs against New Zealand, at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups by six and seven wickets respectively.