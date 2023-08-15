The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, organised the inaugural ADNOC Jiu-Jitsu Championships on August 8, featuring more than 30 athletes.

The one-day extravaganza, exclusively dedicated to the employees of ADNOC, saw athletes take to the mats from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the NEB Field, ADNOC Onshore, Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC athletes engaged in day-long competitions, showcasing their exceptional prowess across a range of belt and weight divisions, demonstrating their commitment not only to strengthening the UAE’s prominence on the global jiu-jitsu stage but also to embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said, “ADNOC employees have been embracing jiu-jitsu training sessions, honing their techniques and refining their skills as part of a parnership with UAEJJF.

This concerted effort by the UAEJJF and ADNOC paves a promising path for them to ascend the ranks of professional jiu-jitsu, enabling their participation in both local and international tournaments.”

“The ADNOC Jiu-Jitsu Championships is not only a celebration of athletic prowess but also a resounding call to different segments of society to embrace a wholesome lifestyle, remaining actively engaged and vibrant. The event serves as an extension of the enduring and synergistic partnership between both parties, dedicated to fostering sports and nurturing local talent,” he added.