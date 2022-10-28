Under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF), the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will host, for the first time in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), the 2022 Paralympic Shooting World Championships at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in Al Ain city from the 3rd to 17th November.

The two-week event is organized by Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), in cooperation and coordination with the International Paralympic Shooting Association and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

54 countries from the various continents of the world have confirmed their participation in the competitions of the tournament, represented by 540 participants, including 259 athletes (214 males and 82 females), accompanied with their coaches, the heads of delegations, and specialized and qualified shooting referees from the UAE and abroad, competing in 41 various competitions for teams and individuals for both men and women in air guns, fire guns, air rifles and fire rifles (Siktoon) in various distances and positions, in addition to shotgun shooting. The tournament will witness, for the first time, the enlistment of accredited official shooting competitions for the blind category.

The IPC has allocated 31 cards to qualify their holders of competing shooters in the various enlisted competitions to take part directly in the competitions of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, a matter which increases the significance of the tournament and the keenness of international champions to take part in its competitions.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, stressed that hosting and organizing the tournament in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, underscores the confidence and responsibility placed by the International Paralympic Shooting Federation and the International Paralympic Committee on the Emirate and the United Arab Emirates to come up with an organization worthy of successes achieved in organizing and hosting many sporting events, including five previous World Paralympic Shooting Championships.

He stressed that the successes achieved by people of determination in regional and international sports forums are the fruit of the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the main supporter of sports for people of determination, by providing all the success factors for the will knights who have not fallen short of expectations, which confirms that they have great capacity to take the path of achievements..

He pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO’s Board of Directors, is closely following the steps being taken by all committees to come up with an organization that reflects the capacities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and showcases our national cadres that have international experience and capabilities. He also expressed wishes that our national team champions would achieve good results in the championship competitions, and qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

From her side, Jeslin Breeze, the Chairperson of the Technical Committee of the World Paralympic Shooting Championships, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the government and the people of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to ZHO for agreeing to organize and host the competitions of the tournament. She said: “2022 Paralympic Shooting World Championships, which will be hosted by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the city of Al Ain, is the best ending of the sport seasons and is one of the most important competitions looked forward to by the International Shooting Committee in its annual agenda for the current year, thanks to the excellence of Abu Dhabi and ZHO in hosting a series of world cup championships over the past years in a welcoming atmosphere in the UAE.”



