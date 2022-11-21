The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today witnessed the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE capital in the presence of His Highnesses the Sheikhs and heads of delegations invited from brotherly and friendly countries to attend the global event.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated motor sports fans in the world on the successful conclusion of the much-anticipated championship, hailing the efforts made by the organisers of the championship's final race, as well as the role of all those who contributed to the successful hosting of this global event in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter the President wrote, "I was honoured to join guests from around the world at the successful conclusion of the 2022 Formula One World Championship in Abu Dhabi. We wish the teams and drivers all the best for the F1 season next year."

The competitions were attended as well by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayeed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy National Security Adviser, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Ziab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

According to WAM, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had come to the opening lap of the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to announce the start of the final race after the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates was played.

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed a record-extending 15th win this year with a "sublime" performance for Red Bull in Sunday’s tight and strategic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel headed into retirement with a point.

The 25-year-old Verstappen dominated from start to finish, but he was unable to assist his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in his bid to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and take second place behind him in the drivers’ title championship.

Leclerc, driving with great precision and awareness, made his one-stop strategy succeed by resisting Perez, on fresher tyres after two stops, in the closing laps to confirm Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ contest as he did in the drivers’.

Verstappen’s win was a third in succession in Abu Dhabi and the 35th of his career. His engineer came over the team radio telling the Dutch driver his twilight drive at the Yas Marina circuit had been "sublime".

