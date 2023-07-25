The Saudi Pro League has always been a competitive league. If anyone needed proof, they only need to look back to the Qatar World Cup where their home-grown talent, who play their trade in their league, stunned eventual champions Argentina.

Or the fact that they have qualified for the World Cup six times since 1994.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the legends of the game, made the move to the Kingdom from Manchester United and the Portuguese star's arrival opened the door for many more top stars.

French star Karim Benzema soon followed from European heavyweights Real Madrid and so did his countryman N'Golo Kante from Chelsea. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has taken over Al Ettifaq as manager.

Since then there have been a flurry of player and managerial signings and many more in the pipeline in the current summer transfer window.

And this month alone has seen seven signings, with the latest being Riyaz Mahrez joining Al Ahli from Champions League and Premier League champions Manchester City.

He will join Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League winner Roberto Firmino at the club.

Here, we take a look at seven top transfers to the Saudi Pro League this month.

Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli

Riyad Mahrez is the latest big name to move to the Kingdom. Algeria's captain, Mahrez joins Al Ahli after five fruitful and trophy-laden season's with Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City. Mahrez won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League cups, the Community Shield and the big prize in European football — the Champions League.

Roberto Firmino to Al Ahli

The Brazilian ace, who made 362 appearances, scored 111 goal and made 79 assists for Liverpool over eight seasons, has joined Al Ahli on a free transfer. Firmino will be a good addition to Al Ahli as they look to get back to winning ways in the SPL.

Alex Telles to Al Nassr

Brazilian left-back Alex Telles has become the latest player to join Ronaldo at Al Nassr. The 30-year-old joins on a free transfer from Premier League club Manchester United following a season on loan with Spanish club Sevilla.

Marcelo Brozovic to Al Nassr

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this time. Brozovic — a key member of Croatia’s 2018 World Cup runners-up squad — joined Al Nassr for a transfer fee worth $19.6m. He spent eight years in Italy during which he made 279 appearances and will partner Ronaldo at the club.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Al Hilal

Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined heavyweights Al Hilal for a transfer fee worth $44.6m from Serie A club Lazio. He won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana with the club.

Seko Fofana to Al Nassr

The 28-year-old Frenchman, who played for Manchester City from 2014 to 2016, joins Al Nassr on a $27.8m transfer fee. He joins from French Ligue 1 club Lens.

Jota to Al Ittihad

Portuguese Jota has joined Al Ittihad for a transfer fee of $31.7m from Scottish club Celtic. The 24-year-old began his career with Benfica.

