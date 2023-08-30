The National Olympic Committee (NOC) announced the participation details of the UAE delegation in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou during the period from 20th September to 8th October.

12,000 Athletes from 45 Asian countries participate in 40 sports through 61 disciplines, and 481 competitions held in 54 sports facilities and attended by 50,000 volunteers and 12,000 media professionals.

The NOC, representing the UAE, participates with 140 athletes (102 athletes and 38 female athletes) in 20 individual and group sports: Archery, Equestrian, Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Bow and Arrow, Judo, Taekwondo, Karate, Jujutsu, Fencing, Boxing, Wrestling, Basketball, Rugby, Sailing, Rowing, Chess, Golf, E-sports, and Triathlon.

During a press conference held at the Committee’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of representatives of sports federations and various media, Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the NOC, stressed the importance of successful participation in major sporting events and achieving excellent results to further bolster the UAE's track record in a way that suits its status in various other sectors and contributes to making it a leading centre for achievements related to the Olympic Movement at all levels and in line with the vision of the wise leadership and in order to achieve the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031 to strengthen the UAE's participation in various international tournaments, including the Olympic Games, and to establish a global identity for Emirati sports.

Al Tayeb noted that the NOC, headed by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, is keen to promote and protect the foundations and values of the Olympic Movement in collaboration with national sports organisations and public entities. It also works to spread the spirit of competition among athletes through the implementation of available and appropriate scientific means to improve their performance, skills, and physical and psychological abilities.

Al Tayeb added, “We emphasise the importance of presenting an honourable image and achieving results that reflect the reputation and status of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid. This session presents a valuable opportunity for all athletes, as it takes place before the upcoming forums that require strong preparation. Additionally, there are several sports whose results contribute to the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, such as Judo, Sailing, and Triathlon.”

Sailing and Rowing will begin their participation in the event on 20th September, three days prior to the official opening of the session. Swimming, Rugby, Boxing, Fencing, And Judo will begin their participation on the 24th of the same month. Karate will conclude its participation in the event on the last day of the session on 8th October.

During its participation in the Asian Games, the UAE has won 40 medals (7 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals), starting from the 8th Asian Games held in Bangkok in 1978 until the most recent edition in Indonesia in 2018, where the UAE has won 13 medals, which is the best participation in terms of the number of medals.