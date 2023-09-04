UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is in the final leg of his 17-hour journey from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth after having completed the longest Arab space mission. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashes down at approximately 8.07am (UAE time) Monday, September 4, near Tampa off the coast of Florida.

The spacecraft carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates - Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev - will deploy parachutes after its velocity reduces on entering the Earth's atmosphere. Under the steady guidance of four main parachutes, the spacecraft is projected to make a gentle splashdown at a speed of 25 feet per second.

8.17am: Splashdown!

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has successfully returned to Earth with his three other Crew 6 mission colleagues, after a successful splashdown this morning.

With this, AlNeyadi becomes the first Arab to spend six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He will be greeted by his brothers, wife, father and a ‘big group of people’ later, who eagerly await meeting him at the Ellington airport in Houston, US.

8.13am: Drogue parachutes deployed

Sultan AlNeyadi is making his way back to Earth as splashdown inches closes. Four healthy parachute deployments have been made.

8.12am: Comms back

The Crew-6 has re-established normal communications with ground teams.

8.10am: Look up!

UAE residents in Central Florida, look up! You would be able to see a glowing streak across the sky as the Dragon comes back to Earth.

8.05am: Communications blackout begins

The pre-determined communications blackout has now begun, this is set to last for 7 minutes and is standard for the Dragon re-entry.

7.59am: Communications blackout set to begin in five minutes

A communication blackout is set to begin in five minutes. It will last 7 minutes.

7.55am: Atmospheric re-entry begins

External temperatures will reach 3,500ºF (1926.6ºC) during peak burn, internal and external systems will help astronauts stay cool. Nitrox air, which is a mix of nitrogen and oxygen that is put in scuba tanks, is pumped into suits to allow the astronauts remain comfortable.

7.53am: Splashdown

Spacecraft designed for water landings, like SpaceX Crew Dragon, will splash down in the ocean. Astronauts are prepared for all scenario and may need to egress (exit) the spacecraft quickly after landing. After landing, astronauts and support teams on the ground work together to ensure the crew's safety. This includes tasks such as opening the spacecraft hatch, assisting the astronauts in exiting the spacecraft, and providing medical evaluations.

7.44am: 25 minutes before they experience the drag of the spacecraft slowing down

The visors of the astronauts are up. They are going through a dynamic phase. They have 25 minutes before they experience the drag. The visors will come down and the suits will provide that extra layer of protection through atmospheric re-entry. There is a lot of stress on the vehicle at that time.

7.39am: De-orbit burn complete

The pointed structure at the top of the structure that had been opened for operational purposes, it will now be closed for atmospheric entry. This will improve it's aerodynamic abilities as the Dragon gets ready to enter the Earth's atmosphere.

7.32am: Special spacesuits

Each crew member on the Dragon has a special spacesuit to maximise comfort for the astronauts. Not just that, but their seats, buckets and even footrests are made-to-measure!

7.26am: De-orbit burn begins

The de-orbit burn will place the Dragon on the right trajectory to Jacksonville, Florida, US. The retrograde burn will last 16 minutes. The target time for splashdown is 8.07am UAE time.

7.20am: Trunk separation before de-orbit burn

The trunk collects energy from the sun and generates power, after its separation no new power can be generated. The de-orbit sequence has begun.

7.15am: Almost here!

Crew-6 is now on orbit, the MBRSC has said in update.

7.10am: Welcome team waiting

MBRSC team prepares to receive astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi after his landing. The team consists of astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, Astronauts Office Manager, MBRSC; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, AlNeyadi’s Flight Surgeon; and Saeed Al Emadi, from the Strategic Communication department, MBRSC.