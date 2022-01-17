TURAIF — Snow blanketed the Turaif governorate in the Northern Border Region as mercury dropped subzero in some parts of the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.



People of Turaif ventured out to witness the marvelous scenes of the “white sea” spreading all over the vast plains and mountains. They enjoyed the icy breeze and were delighted to take photographs of the incredible scenes of snowfall.



Farhan Al-Anzi, director of the National Center of Meteorology in the Tabuk region, tweeted that the governorate recorded subzero temperatures.



The snowfall in the governorate would continue until Tuesday morning, he said while urging all the residents in the region to be vigilant and careful.



Located at the northern borders, the city of Turaif experiences the lowest temperature in winter across the Arabian Peninsula.



The coldest Saudi city had recorded in the past the lowest temperature of minus 12 degree Celsius. Snow continued to fall throughout many nights in the city.



Tabuk, Arar, Rafha, and Shaqraa are other major cities in the northern regions where mercury has dropped below zero and witnessed heavy snowfall during the winter season.