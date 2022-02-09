Slovenia celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday by highlighting its green heritage and push towards a knowledge economy, as well as its rich cultural traditions.

Zdravko Pocivalsek, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Technology, Anze Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Oto Pungartnik, Slovenian Ambassador to the UAE, were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Pocivalsek said, "The future, as we understand it in Slovenia, will be digital and human at the same time, it will be green and technologically sophisticated, it will be energy-efficient and fast, and it will be responsible to the environment and people. This is the direction that more and more countries will choose, and this energy will soon be a lighthouse of hope and a bridge of trust between peoples, countries and cultures." "Expo 2020 Dubai is a getaway to this part of the world and is an excellent platform for promoting integration between countries and for building new friendships based on equality and a shared vision of the world of the future," he said, adding the Slovenia Pavilion would remain after Expo and be modified to suit the needs of Slovenian companies that want to be part of the Middle Eastern market.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Slovenia's pavilion sheds light on the country's rich and diverse cultural and natural legacy and promotes the country’s innovation and technological breakthroughs, its green policies and knowledge-based economy, as well as its outstanding sustainable tourism offerings.

"The UAE is pleased to share thriving bilateral relations with Slovenia, and we look forward to exploring opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange in the area of green strategies, as well as in other areas of mutual interest, such as artificial intelligence, information technology, and tourism." The National Day ceremony at Al Wasl Dome concluded with a cultural performance showcasing the music and dance heritage of Slovenia. The programme featured the award-winning three-member vocal group Jazzva; a traditional song by vocalist Tajda Jovanovi? accompanied by Marko Hatlak on the accordion and a dance performance by the Academic Folklore Group France Marolt.

Slovenia is a young but economically strong country with a population of just over two million people. Its boasts exceptional natural sources, high-quality drinking water and forests that cover more than 60 per cent of the territory.

