DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said charitable and humanitarian initiatives are key to bolstering Dubai’s status and global presence, and a major contributor to its success and the progress of its development journey. This humanitarian ethos reflects the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the emirate is blessed with an affinity for doing good.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s remark came during a meeting with a group of Dubai businessmen who have made an impact through their support for the emirate’s humanitarian efforts, alongside their contributions to the emirate’s economy. The attendees are known for their partnerships with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which has implemented quality projects and programmes over two decades to make a tangible difference in the lives of tens of millions of people around the world.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is our role model in governance, the economy, sport, and humanitarian work,” Sheikh Hamdan said, highlighting the significant impact achieved by MBRGI across underprivileged communities through over 30 charitable and humanitarian entities that have benefited over 102 million people in 100 countries in 2022 alone.

He expressed his appreciation for the philanthropists’ efforts and support for charity initiatives. He also discussed with them Dubai’s humanitarian work and their role in alleviating the suffering of those in need.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI); and Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of MBRGI.

The businessmen attending the meeting included Marwan A Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group; Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of Abdulkader Sankari and Sons Group; Mohamed Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange; Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments; Feroz, Irfan and Shiraz Allana, founders of IFFCO Group; Eng. Waleed Al Zoubi, Chairman of Tiger Group; Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group; Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director of Landmark Group; Moafaq Al Gaddah, Chairman of MAG Group; Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman of ORO24 Real Estate Development; Raghuvinder Kataria, Chairman of Pantheon Global; Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group; Mohammed Al Hassan, co-Founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investment; Pankaj Gupta, co-Founder and co-CEO of Gulf Islamic Investments; Yousuf Saleem, Managing Director of Al Barakah Dates Factory; K. P. Basheer, Chairman of Western International Group; Naresh Bhawnani, Group Chairman of West Zone Group; Yusuffali MA, Chairman of LuLu Group International; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice President of Al Fardan Group and Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Commenting about the UAE’s unique model for philanthropy, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that everyone in Dubai and the UAE contributes to charity: the government, the private sector and individuals alike. “Dubai is not merely an economic hub, it is a city with a spirit, and its spirit is ignited by good deeds. Great nations are not built by their economic and trade prowess alone, but by cohesive, united communities in which the strong help the weak."

Participants at the meeting expressed their pride in contributing to the UAE's culture of generosity, demonstrated by the country’s humanitarian initiatives and MBRGI’s work around the world.