Every Thursday evening, the garden area outside the library at the American University of Sharjah turns into a variety of colours. A market pop us within the campus selling organic fresh vegetables and fruits.

Manbat Farmers’ Market, a weekly celebration of locally grown produce that fosters sustainability and community connection engaging students, faculty, and staff in this lively initiative where they can take home organic veggies and fruits. The market is live from 5pm until 9 pm.

This weekly event brings a burst of color and flavor to the campus. “It’s so colourful and a fun adventure for us. Many of us buy from here rather than going to supermarkets,” said Christine, a student at the university.

"It's not just about choosing vegetables but about making healthier choices and helping our local farmers. Our meals are fresher and tastier,” said Christine.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between AUS and Arada aligning with the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, addresse the challenges of our global era. By promoting healthy, home-grown produce, the Manbat Farmers’ Market emphasises the importance of sustainable living and supports AUS' commitment to experiential learning.

The market not only provides fresh produce but also connects the AUS community directly with local farmers. By introducing the freshest and most nutritious products to the market, the university aims to convince local buyers that 100 percent home-grown ingredients not only boost the UAE’s long-term food security but are also great for the environment and health as well.

Apart from the veggies and fruits, visitors can savour the tasty meals prepared by the participants. “I come here for veggies and particular ice cream made out of looz fruit and Ajwa dates,” said Ameera Al Hasani, a student of the university.

“Taking home organic produce from the market isn't just about having a tasty salad, it's a small act that makes a big impact. We, as students, are not just consumers, we are contributors to sustainability. It's amazing buying local veggies that connects us to the environment and the community in such a meaningful way,” said Al Hasani.

The salespersons at the market said that the students are turning themselves into sustainable practices and staying fit and healthy. “Many students come to us requesting to bring particular vegetables and fruits. I believe they are following a diet plan every week and purchase the vegetables from us,” said the salesperson.

“The prices of organic products here are cheap and affordable. Once they come here they purchase it for a week. The best selling are potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage, lettuce and eggplant in Vegetables and different types of melons, bananas in fruits,” the salesperson added.

