UAE - Have you ever wanted to go on an African safari but never had the chance? You may perhaps not need to travel so far for that adventure, you can now get the same experience right here in the UAE at the Sharjah Safari.

Located in Dhaid, between the Western side of the Hajar Mountains and the desert area, this adventure destination features more than 50,000 animals, including 120 species that live only in Africa like the black rhino, which is a rare species. In addition, there are more than 100,000 African Sage trees planted at the site.

The destination features hills, lakes, green land, barren land and a tiny forest, making for a memorable experience for visitors.

The Sharjah Safari was inaugurated by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, February 17.

He explained that the safari project began work five years ago. Its cost amounted to approximately Dh1 billion, stressing that the safari is an environmentally friendly place containing various animals and plants in a prepared environment that helps them live and reproduce, and it has been designed distinctively.

The destination features 12 different environments and extends over an area of ??8 sq km. It is located in the Al Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid, which has an area of ??16 square kilometres.

Visitors to the safari are sure to feel the adrenalin rush from the moment they enter the area. The sight of the foliage gives a feeling of entering a land inhabited by wildlife.

Visitors are taken around the destination in a truck, mini-van or four-wheeler, depending on the category of ticket they purchase.

The safari's first stop gives visitors a broad view of the exotic birds and tree species from Africa, including a talk about the continent and the safari.

A colourful Zanzibari village is the next stop. Here visitors can savour some scrumptious dishes in an authentic African atmosphere before embarking on the 2-4 hour safari journey.

The second stop is Sahel, which features desert land, grasslands and diverse wildlife.

The third region is the savannah. Here visitors will encounter Scimitar Oryx and Dorcas Gazelle and other wild animals.

For regular safari ticket holders, the journey ends here, while luxury ticket holders will move on to view more attractions.

The next stop is the Serengeti village. Here visitors can click photos with lions from glass enclosures, as well as crocodiles.

Visitors who want to spend more time at the safari can do so at a special campsite. Lucky ones will get a chance to spot a giant white rhino at the Kalahari village.

The next stop is the Ngorongoro area where you can view antelopes.

The final stop is Moremi village where visitors can interact with friendly giraffes. This place is known to have trees that are almost 250 years old.