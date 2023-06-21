Muscat: Thundershowers are expected over various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 1 pm till 7 pm, said Oman Meteorology.

According to data shared by Oman Meteorology, the affected areas that may witness thundershowers are the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahira, North Al Sharqiyah, North Al Batinah and Al Buraimi.

Oman Meteorology added that thundershowers may range between 10-35 mm and cause poor horizontal visibility, along with downdraft winds of 20-45 knots, and chances of overflowing valleys.

Oman Meteorology has advised people to move away from low-lying places, not to attempt to swim in valleys. Keep an eye on children and make sure they stay away from approaching or crossing valleys for the sake of public safety.

