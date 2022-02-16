Scotland will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday, accepting advice received from British vaccine advisers.

"Although it isn’t yet published, I can confirm that (the Scottish Government) has received advice from JCVI (advisers) recommending that vaccination is offered to all 5-11 yr olds," Sturgeon said in a tweet.

"We will accept this advice & work is now underway on the logistics of delivery. "

