RIYADH - Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel said that the ministry aims to open 88 new health facilities in various regions of the Kingdom during the year 2022. The ministry will also activate the air ambulance services during the year, he said while addressing the second session of the Saudi Budget Forum here on Monday.



Al-Jalajel said that the ministry targets to reach 10 million the number of beneficiaries of ‘A doctor for each family’ program during 2022. “The application of the new healthcare model has been instrumental in saving many lives. Also, the cooperation of the medical and ambulance teams made it possible to raise the efficiency of ambulance services in the Kingdom,” he said.



Al-Jalajel revealed that the ministry continued to develop the health sector and achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in parallel with its efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic during the year 2021. “Protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents was a priority for the ministry during 2021 as the Kingdom has widely been tipped as a symbol of success in the fight against the pandemic,” he pointed out.