RIYADH — The Ministry of Education issued a circular addressed to all its departments in the regions of Saudi Arabia to cancel the requirement for social distancing between the students in schools.



The directive included the cancelation of the social distancing requirement between students in all levels in the schoolroom, and during classrooms and extracurricular activities.



The four-tier mechanism by which students' attendance is scheduled and divided into groups will also be canceled, the ministry confirmed.



MoE noted that all necessary measures will be taken towards canceling the social distance to start the third semester, and this will be based on the updated guidelines and precautions of the return to in-person attendance.

