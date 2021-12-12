RIYADH - It is still too early to talk about the fourth dose or any additional doses of vaccinations, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali said.



The Health Ministry spokesman, at the press conference here on Sunday, noted several information and preliminary studies about the Omicron mutant, such as:



• The statement indicates that it is not more virulent.



• The vaccines do not lose its effectiveness against Omicron.



• Completing the immunization with two doses is essential for preventing severe disease.



• The booster dose helps to combat the transmission of infection.



The spokesman stated that about 70 countries have detected the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, as the world is still facing the increase of the total cases.



He pointed out that the Kingdom is going through a safe phase while he called on all to adhere to the precautionary measures, as new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia remained above the 50-mark for the second straight day on Sunday with 51 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



More than 48 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Al-Abdali said.



In the same press conference, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing spokesman Saif Al-Suwailem said 193 violations of the precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus were detected.



He added that the ministry has carried out 2,356 inspection tours to monitor violators of precautionary measures at the event halls in all regions of the Kingdom.



Al-Suwailem reiterated the necessity of adhering to the measures that prevent the transmission of infection such as: wearing masks, providing single-use utensils, physical distancing and completing the immuzation.