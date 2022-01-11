RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the registration of 4,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,051 recoveries in the Kingdom during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the number of critical cases reached 190.

The ministry’s statistics showed that the total number of infections in the country reached 588,183, while the recovery tally reached 549,558, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

MoH reported two new deaths, bringing the fatalities tally in Saudi Arabia to 8,897.

