RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the registration of 3,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 843 recoveries in the Kingdom during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that the number of critical cases reached 141. The ministry’s statistics showed that the total number of infections in the country reached 578,753, while the recovery tally reached 546,614.

MoH reported one new death, bringing the fatalities tally in Saudi Arabia to 8,893.

