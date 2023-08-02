RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday.



During the telecon, Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia's total rejection of all attempts to desecrate the Holy Qur’an, and its demand to take immediate measures to stop these extremist acts that attempt to undermine the heavenly books and hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



“Extremists have exploited freedom of expression to incite hatred, and that they do not only seek to criticize the Islamic religion, but rather their goal is to provoke the Islamic societies, which may not serve Denmark at the international level,” he said while adding that the beneficiaries of these practices are only extremists.



On his part, the Danish minister expressed his country's condemnation of attempts to burn copies of the Holy Qur’an, expressing his regret over these provocative acts. “My country's government had previously expressed its condemnation of these practices,” he added.

