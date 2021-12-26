The Saudi Arabian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it has received two million visitors in 86 days from various Arab and foreign nationalities, nearly 30 per cent of the total number of visitors to the world event, since its opening in October.

The milestone was celebrated by pavilion employees with Expo visitors with laser lights and a fireworks display, SPA reported.

Last week, Expo 2020 organisers recorded 7,167,591 visits to the event up to December 20 even as some activities were suspended as a precautionary measure amidst concerns over the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

Organisers have announced they will ring in 2022 with live activities on December 31, including a music festival featuring two DJs, two fireworks displays and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at al-Wasl Plaza.-

