PHOTO
The Saudi Arabian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced that it has received two million visitors in 86 days from various Arab and foreign nationalities, nearly 30 per cent of the total number of visitors to the world event, since its opening in October.
The milestone was celebrated by pavilion employees with Expo visitors with laser lights and a fireworks display, SPA reported.
Last week, Expo 2020 organisers recorded 7,167,591 visits to the event up to December 20 even as some activities were suspended as a precautionary measure amidst concerns over the spread of new Covid-19 variants.
Organisers have announced they will ring in 2022 with live activities on December 31, including a music festival featuring two DJs, two fireworks displays and a midnight ‘ball drop’ at al-Wasl Plaza.-
Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.