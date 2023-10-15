RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on everyone to be vigilant due to the continued chances of thunderstorms in most regions of Saudi Arabia, starting from Saturday until next Wednesday.

It has stated that everyone must stay in safe places and stay away from places where floods accumulate, water swamps and valleys, and not swim in them because they are considered dangerous places.

It is also important that people adhere to the instructions announced through various media platforms, in order to follow any updates about the weather.

As for the areas that will witness thunderstorms, the Ministry said that the Makkah region, which includes all of Taif, Maysaan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, and Al-Kamel, in addition to the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha, will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and active winds that stir up dirt and dust.

In Makkah region, which includes the Holy Capital, Al-Jamoum, Bahrah, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Layth, and the regions of Madinah, the Northern Borders, and Hail, it is expected to witness light to moderate rain, accompanied by active downward winds that stir up dust.

The Civil Defense also expected light rain over the Northern Border areas, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, and Al-Sharqiyah region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).