RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called on people to take caution, as most regions of Saudi Arabia will witness thunderstorms until Monday.

Based on the report issued by the National Center of Metrology (NCM), Makkah region, Taif, Maysaan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, as well as the regions of Asir, Al-Baha and Jazan will be affected with medium to heavy rain that might lead to torrential rain, hail, and active winds.

A light to medium rain, accompanied with active downward winds causing dust will occur in the regions of Madinah, Tabuk and Najran.

As for the Riyadh region, Howtat Bani Tamim, Al-Aflaj, As Sulayyil, Al-Kharj, Al Hariq and Al-Sharqiyah region will witness light to medium rain, accompanied with active winds causing dust.

People must stay in safe places during rain, avoid approaching the places where torrents gather, and not swim there due to the fact that it causes danger, the Civil Defense warned.

The Civil Defense has also called on everyone to abide by the announced instructions through the social media platforms.

