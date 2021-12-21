RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday that children aged 5-11 can now receive the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health noted in a statement that the priority of receiving the shots will be giving for those children at high-risk and have more susceptible from the virus' complications.

Meanwhile, Corona vaccine centers in the Kingdom witnessed today the first child to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdel Ali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health, confirmed earlier that the vaccines against coronavirus will be administered to children aged between five and 11 years during the coming period.