Cairo -- The seventh Saudi relief plane arrived today in Egypt, carrying 35 tons of relief aid, including food and shelter materials, to be transported to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

This assistance is the result of the fundraising campaign launched by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to assist the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It is in keeping with the historical role of the Kingdom in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in times of crises.