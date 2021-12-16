JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,542.

It also confirmed one new coronavirus-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,858.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 30 remained in critical condition.

It also said that 81 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,793. More than 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated.