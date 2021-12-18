JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,622.

It also confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,860.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 31 remained in critical condition.

It also said that 92 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,885.

More than 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 centers throughout the Kingdom dealing with jabs, has urged people who have not yet received a vaccine to get one.

It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures and register with the Sehhaty app to receive vaccines.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the pandemic outbreak.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.