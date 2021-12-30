PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 555,417.
It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,875.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 49 remain in critical condition.
It added that 226 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 541,614. More than 50.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.2 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. AN Riyadh
