RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 3,852 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,306 were recorded in Riyadh, 267 in Jeddah, 215 in Dammam, and 156 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 653,972 after 4,638 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 57.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.