Of the new cases, 1,242 were recorded in Riyadh, 245 in Jeddah, 205 in Dammam, and 133 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 670,780 after 4,083 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,957 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 58.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.